Ramona Elementary School class receives letter recognition from Golden State Warriors

HEMET – A fifth grade class at Ramona Elementary School has ended their elementary career as scholars. They will enter into middle school with a brand-new mindset, knowing that they are valued, important, capable and smart. This mindset and support is to be commended after the journey Room 30 has undergone this school year.

In October, the students in Room 30 welcomed their third teacher of the school year, Kim Levine. The students’ spirits were low by the time Levine came; students were acting out, performing low academically and lacking stability inside the classroom. On their first day together, Levine spoke about Stephen Curry, a point guard for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association, because his jersey number was No. 30, just like their room number.

“I told my class they were destined for excellence, because we are Room 30, just like Steph Curry,” Levine said. Throughout the school year, students learned all about Curry. Students read biographies, articles and interviews about Curry. They focused on his determination, work ethic and perseverance and applied these characteristics to the classroom.

Each day, Levine asked for more improvement or more effort from her students than the day before. She focused on changing the students’ mindset to a more positive approach by encouraging effort and accountability from her students. Each day, they worked toward a goal and reminded each other that they were destined for excellence because they were Room 30.

Due to the students’ newfound determination, referrals became almost nonexistent; students were staying out of trouble and testing scores began to increase. In addition, the students of Room 30 became the first fifth grade class in 20 years to have 25 out of 30 students receive an Accelerated Reader award. The class decided in the beginning of the school year to become the class with the most students to receive an AR award. Students were not rewarded with prizes or candy to complete this goal, they were encouraged to help get each other there as a team.

“They wanted it, and the best part is they were happy and applauded each other when a student reached their goal,” Levine said.

In an effort to change student mindsets, Levine referred to all of the students in her classroom as scholars. Students learned what it meant to work hard and how to be accountable; they supported each other throughout the school year and worked together as a team. “Room 30 Proud” has now become their mantra and focus of encouragement.

Levine wrote to the Golden State Warriors to tell them how Room 30 has gained confidence, insight, determination and love, due to their inspiration from Curry.

“They learned that they can do all things through hard work and education,” she said.

The organization sent her 30 items with the Golden State Warriors logo as an acknowledgement of their achievements this year. The organization included five autographed photos of Stephen Curry, which were given to five students who each wrote a heartfelt essay with the theme “You can do all things through hard work, enthusiasm and an education.”

Malachi Aguilar wrote in his essay that the students in Room 30 are where they belong. He wrote of the encouragement he received from Levine and that she always tells the class, “You are scholars!” He also wrote, “She makes us feel important in Room 30.”

Joel Reyes wrote about the determination the students have in Room 30. He wrote about Stephen Curry receiving the MVP award two times and how hard he worked to get that point. He said that Room 30 now carries that same work ethic toward achieve their goals. He mentioned the support the class has received from Levine.

“She is really smart, kind and respectful to everyone in the class; that is why we are ‘Room 30 Proud,’” he said.