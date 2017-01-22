Rancho Christian School hires new STEM program director

TEMECULA – Rancho Christian School is pleased to announce the hiring of the new director of their growing science, technology, engineering and maths program, Werner Valvken.

Valvken comes from the award-winning, private school Valley Christian School located in San Jose, California. During his 14-year tenure at Valley Christian, Valvken grew the STEM program into a national science and engineering powerhouse, arguably the best in the nation. He served as the director of students of Valley Christian’s prestigious Applied Math, Science And Engineering Institute until he was promoted to the vice president of AMSE Institute for the school in 2014. Former students of the AMSE Institute have matriculated to highly selective colleges and universities nationwide, including MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Yale and Duke. Projects from his students have competed at the highest levels and won multiple national accolades, including the establishment of a program placing student experiments on the International Space Station.

Valvken graduated from California State Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with high honors. He did his engineering graduate work at the University of Santa Clara. He also holds a Master of Arts in education, emphasis in instructional technology, from San Jose State University.

Rancho Christian is a preschool through 12th grade school with advanced programs at all levels in global languages, STEM, athletics and the arts. With a growing student body of over 1,000 students enrolled, Rancho Christian just opened brand-new middle school and high school facilities last spring with over 80,000 square feet of learning space

including dedicated space for robotics, satellite tracking and computer programming. Rancho Christian offers robotics and computer science courses, the extracurricular FIRST robotics competition, and a satellite tracking program, the only one of its kind in Southern California. Also, like Valley Christian, Rancho Christian offers a course in science experimentation through which students have the opportunity to place experiments on the International Space Station. Valvken will join the faculty in the fall of 2017 and will bring with him not only his incredible expertise and passion for STEM, but a deep devotion to helping students grow spiritually and intellectually.