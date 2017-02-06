Riverside County Board of Education appoints Dr. Judy D. White as Riverside County superintendent of schools

RIVERSIDE – After conducting interviews during open session of the Jan. 11, meeting of the Riverside County Board of Education, Dr. Judy D. White has been appointed by the board to fulfill the remainder of the term of former Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Kenneth M. Young. She will be sworn in as the 12th Riverside County superintendent of schools in early February after fulfilling the remainder of her contract as superintendent at Moreno Valley Unified School District.

“I’m truly honored to be appointed to fulfill the role of Riverside County superintendent of schools until the next election in 2018, and I am thankful for this opportunity to serve,” White said. “Because of the strong relationship that Paul Jessup and I already have, the board, the staff and the students of Riverside County will now get the best of both worlds.”

At the meeting, board members received public comment and interviewed White and Riverside County Deputy Superintendent of Schools Paul Jessup. Jessup will continue in his role as the county’s chief administrative officer.

“The Riverside County Board of Education interviewed two exceptional candidates to fill the superintendency,” Riverside County Board of Education President Dr. Wendel W. Tucker said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Judy White to ensure all students in Riverside County have access to a high quality public education. We thank Paul Jessup for keeping RCOE functional during this interim period.”

White started her K-12 educational career as a classified staff member assisting the principal at San Bernardino High School. She proceeded to earn her teaching credential and taught in multiple settings within the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Her public school experience has included roles as a principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent within SBCUSD before being selected in 2011 as the superintendent of the Moreno Valley Unified School District. During her six years working with the 3,400 employees and 33,000 students at MVUSD, White has increased graduation rates in Riverside County’s third largest district by 20.5 percent while leading the district to notable achievements and awards on county, state and national levels. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Occidental College, a master’s degree in education from California State University San Bernardino, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Azusa Pacific University. She is a resident of Moreno Valley.

Official details on White’s start date will be announced at a later date.