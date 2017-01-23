Robotics class at Santa Rosa Academy shows off current project

MENIFEE – The Santa Rosa Academy High School Robotics class has been working all semester on a life-sized robot under the direction of their instructor Miguel Sanchez. They have sketched, designed and built the robot from the ground up. The robot has the capability of moving its head from side to side, the arms move up and down and the hands can grab objects.

“It never ceases to amaze me what students can do with some background knowledge and a lot of creativity,” Sanchez said. “My favorite thing about this project was the trial and error that the students went through every day. It was an incredible loop of ups and downs, but in the end I think they learned a lot about succeeding and adapting when their original ideas don’t pan out. “

The robotics class took their robot named Digit 1 on a tour of the elementary wing as well as the office building. As the robot visited with the elementary students, it gave them high fives and peppermint candies. The robot picked up handmade cards from the students to deliver to the office staff. The robot was controlled by four students; two students were controlling the arms, another was controlling the movement and the last one was controlling head.

When asked about the project, senior Nathan Sapong said, “Building Digit 1, the robot, was an amazing experience and a true challenge for our robotics class. Digit 1 taught us the design process, how to program complex code and how to work together as a team through trial and error.”

The elementary students enjoyed the visit, and the high school students were excited to share their creation with the younger students and staff. The high school students hope their visit inspires younger students to become future engineers.

After handing her handmade card to the robot, second grade student Madison Wheeler said, “The robot is awesome; I hope I can build one someday.”