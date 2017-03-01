Robots rule at Thompson Middle School’s VEX Robotics Competition

Students from 28 middle schools through the Southern California gathered at Thompson Middle School for a VEX Robotics Competition Saturday, Feb. 25.
The event, which was open to the public, highlighted each team’s skills as robots built by each team, battled it out on the “battlefields” set up at the school.
Thompson Middle School had teams competing at the event, including an all-girls team.
Murrieta Valley and Murrieta Mesa High School students served as volunteers to help run the event.
Seventh-grader Aiden, from Vista Innovation and Design Academy, tightens up his robot’s number before its next battle at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Tensions run high as students from Griffith Middle School and Thompson Middle watch students compete on the opposite battlefield, while other students from the schools adjust their robots for the next match at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Among the youngest to compete at this year’s competition is fifth-grader, Alex, from Cowan Avenue Elementary School. Meghan Taylor photo
Mixed emotions hit this team from Canon Hills Junior High while their robot is mid battle during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
There’s no such thing as a robot that’s too big for these eighth-graders from Griffith Middle School. Pictured from left are students Andrew L, Andrew C, Dylan and Nathan. Meghan Taylor photo
Students from Thompson Middle School checking out their bot on the battlefield to make sure everything is in working order during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Jackson, an eighth-grade team member from Rolling Robots takes his robot out for a test drive before his upcoming match during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Seventh-grade students from Cannon Hills Junior High, Zak (left) and Darren (right) place battery into their robot “Alecto” for the next match. Canyon Hills Junior High was one of 28 teams competing at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
From left, seventh-graders Alexia, Kailiani and Aaliayah from Thompson Middle School’s all girls team, work together to make their last minute adjustments before their next match at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Eighth grade Captain, Kiarsten (left), and seventh grade Vivianna from Canon Hills Junior High, cheer on their team from the sidelines of the battlefield during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
For Cole, an eighth-grader from Miraleste Intermediate School, the smallest details matter when it comes to his team’s robot. Meghan Taylor photo
Jackson, an eighth-grade team member from Rolling Robots makes an adjustment on his bot after test driving it at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Seventh-graders from Vista Innovation and Design Academy, Robby (left) and Aiden (right) work together to make sure their robot is in good shape before their next match at the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Andrew (left), a seventh-grader from Griffith Middle School, works with eighth grade teammate Nathan (right) to operate a routine checkup on their bot before their next match during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Seventh and eighth-graders from Canon Hills Junior High at the battlefield, express their excitement toward their current match during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Thompson Middle School eighth-graders, Jonathan (left) and Tristan (Right) take a breather from the competition room to take their robot for a spin during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Griffith Middle School eighth grade Captain Sophie (left), works with eighth grade Programmer Philycia (right) to review codes before their robots next match during the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Captain Kiarsten (right), an eighth-grader at Canon Hills Junior High discusses last minute adjustments on robot “Alecto,” with teammate Vivianna (left), a seventh-grader. Teams from 28 different schools participated in the VEX Robotics Competition held at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
Auburndale Intermediate seventh-grader, Andres, prepares his robot for his teams next match of the VEX Robotics Competition at Thompson Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. Meghan Taylor photo
According the Murrieta Valley Unified School District press release, Thompson Middle School started their Robotics Club in 2013. Last year Thompson students earned their way to two world-class robotics competitions, the VEX World’s Robotics Championship and Create U.S. Open. Three of Thompson’s teams have qualified to go to Create U.S. Open again this year.
Thompson Middle School’s Team 7907-C took home first place at Saturday’s competition. The team is made up of students Jeremy Aranda, Shahab Besharatlou, Sean De Castro, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Sam Genous, Logan Ghafouri and Priscilla Ngo.
VEX Robotics competitions are not just about fun and games either if you ask Thompson Robotics Teacher Judith Howell who said that robotics are the way of the future in all kinds of professions.
“I recently read an article that said that robotics will be the next computer industry,” she said. “Robots will become the standard of use for everything from manufacturing to medicine. This will open up a plethora of new jobs. Robots and robotics competition offers an interesting cross over from toys and gaming to jobs and innovation.”
For more information on the teams and how to participate, contact Howell at jahowell@murrieta.k12.ca.us.
I want to thank and Congratulate all the teams that came. Also I want to thank my teammates for sticking together to take home the winning trophy.