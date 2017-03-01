Robots rule at Thompson Middle School’s VEX Robotics Competition

Students from 28 middle schools through the Southern California gathered at Thompson Middle School for a VEX Robotics Competition Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event, which was open to the public, highlighted each team’s skills as robots built by each team, battled it out on the “battlefields” set up at the school.

Thompson Middle School had teams competing at the event, including an all-girls team.

Murrieta Valley and Murrieta Mesa High School students served as volunteers to help run the event.

According the Murrieta Valley Unified School District press release, Thompson Middle School started their Robotics Club in 2013. Last year Thompson students earned their way to two world-class robotics competitions, the VEX World’s Robotics Championship and Create U.S. Open. Three of Thompson’s teams have qualified to go to Create U.S. Open again this year.

Thompson Middle School’s Team 7907-C took home first place at Saturday’s competition. The team is made up of students Jeremy Aranda, Shahab Besharatlou, Sean De Castro, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Sam Genous, Logan Ghafouri and Priscilla Ngo.

VEX Robotics competitions are not just about fun and games either if you ask Thompson Robotics Teacher Judith Howell who said that robotics are the way of the future in all kinds of professions.

“I recently read an article that said that robotics will be the next computer industry,” she said. “Robots will become the standard of use for everything from manufacturing to medicine. This will open up a plethora of new jobs. Robots and robotics competition offers an interesting cross over from toys and gaming to jobs and innovation.”

For more information on the teams and how to participate, contact Howell at jahowell@murrieta.k12.ca.us.