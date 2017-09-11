Rosson named to spring 2017 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Michael Rosson of Murrieta, a student in the doctor of chiropractic program at Palmer College of Chiropractic at the San Jose, California campus, has been named to the 2017 spring dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.50 in all studies for the respective term. The highest possible GPA is a 4.0.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession and is known as the trusted leader in chiropractic education. It was founded in 1897, in Davenport, Iowa, by D.D. Palmer, the discoverer of chiropractic. More than 2,200 students attend Palmer College campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Florida, and San Jose, California. Palmer College of Chiropractic has nearly 30,000 practicing alumni, comprising almost half of the doctors of chiropractic in the United States.