San Jacinto Unified School District’s North Mountain Middle School was selected as an Advancement Via Individual Determination Site of Distinction

SAN JACINTO –North Mountain Middle School in San Jacinto Unified School District was selected as an Advancement Via Individual Determination Site of Distinction for the 2016-17 school year by the AVID Center, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college and other after- graduation opportunities.

North Mountain Middle School’s Principal Dr. Karen Kirschinger said she is thrilled to have her school site recognized.

“It is due to the hard work of my entire staff to ensure each of our students are exposed to AVID strategies, by AVID trained teachers,” Kirschinger said. “By the end of this month, 100 percent of our teachers will have attended AVID Path Trainings, and it is always an honor to have the opportunities to grow professionally so we can better support students and offer more choices to thrive.”

AVID is a college readiness program that requires students to take ownership of their academics and their futures. As of the 2016-2017 school year, every school site in SJUSD is an AVID campus. North Mountain Middle School is now the second school in the district to receive the classification “Site of Distinction.” Monte Vista Middle School was recognized with this honor in 2015-16, and again for 2016-17.

Valerie Williams-Brown, AVID coordinator at North Mountain Middle School, also acknowledged that all of the North Mountain teachers supported this achievement.

“I am grateful to our administration and teachers for their dedication to the AVID program and to the success of each of our students,” Williams-Brown said.

“Adopting the AVID strategies has made a big impact on numerous San Jacinto Unified students, and we are very excited to have all our schools be a part of this program that is designed to influence the leadership, systems, instruction and culture of schools for high expectations and levels of achievement,” SJUSD Superintendent Diane Perez said. “SJUSD believes ‘all students should be college and career ready,’ and adopting AVID districtwide is one of our primary strategies to achieve this goal.”