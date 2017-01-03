Santa Rosa Academy holds Little Rangers Holiday Drive with compassion project.

By on No Comment

Students from Santa Rosa Academy donate 187 coats and 83 blankets among other items during their Little Rangers Holiday Drive, raising support and showing compassion to Path of Life family Shelter and Valley Restart Shelter. Courtesy photo
Students from Santa Rosa Academy donate 187 coats and 83 blankets among other items during their Little Rangers Holiday Drive, raising support and showing compassion to Path of Life family Shelter and Valley Restart Shelter. Courtesy photo

MENIFEE – Santa Rosa Academy elementary students held the Little Rangers Holiday Drive to collect food for two local shelters.

During the month of November, the elementary students at Santa Rosa Academy participated in a collection drive to benefit the Path of Life Family Shelter and the Valley Restart Shelter.

Santa Rosa Academy includes character development in their curriculum by promoting a character trait of the month. The character trait for November was compassion.

Students and their families did an amazing job, donating a large number of items in an overwhelming display of compassion. Thanks to generous contributions from parents, students, teachers and support staff, Santa Rosa Academy was able to collect 1,286 items for the shelters’ use.

The students presented the items during their monthly character assembly in their new gymnasium Nov. 30. Susy Harris from the Valley Restart Shelter in Hemet was on hand to accept their portion of the donations.

, , ,

Santa Rosa Academy holds Little Rangers Holiday Drive with compassion project. added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker