Santa Rosa Academy holds Little Rangers Holiday Drive with compassion project.

MENIFEE – Santa Rosa Academy elementary students held the Little Rangers Holiday Drive to collect food for two local shelters.

During the month of November, the elementary students at Santa Rosa Academy participated in a collection drive to benefit the Path of Life Family Shelter and the Valley Restart Shelter.

Santa Rosa Academy includes character development in their curriculum by promoting a character trait of the month. The character trait for November was compassion.

Students and their families did an amazing job, donating a large number of items in an overwhelming display of compassion. Thanks to generous contributions from parents, students, teachers and support staff, Santa Rosa Academy was able to collect 1,286 items for the shelters’ use.

The students presented the items during their monthly character assembly in their new gymnasium Nov. 30. Susy Harris from the Valley Restart Shelter in Hemet was on hand to accept their portion of the donations.