Sexton-Getty graduates from Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO – Paige Sexton-Getty of Temecula, graduated Dec. 14 from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in management.

A 2011 graduate of Chaparral High School, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, superintendent of the Air Force Academy, presided over the ceremony and was its guest speaker. Diplomas were presented by Gen. Johnson; Dean of the Faculty Brig. Gen. Andrew Armacost; Deputy Commandant of Cadets Col. John Price, Jr.; and Director of Athletics James Knowlton.

After receiving their diplomas, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s newest graduates swore the oath of office, and each will have family members pin on their new rank of second lieutenant.

Sexton-Getty’s first duty assignment will be Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, as an acquisitions officer.