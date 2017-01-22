South Dakota State University announces dean’s list

BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Natalie Howard of Temecula has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2016 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in South Dakota State University’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
dean's list, Natalie Howard, South Dakota State University
