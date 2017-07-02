Temecula graduate student from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly to study conservation globally

OXFORD, Ohio –Graduate students from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly will travel to Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas in July and August to engage in action projects on vital human and ecological issues.

Leilani Worthington of Menifee and Jamie Lankenau of Temecula will travel to Baja in July to study desert and marine landscapes through ecological and social field methods. Lankenau is a new master’s student in the global field program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly. Worthington is a teacher at Julian Charter School.

Jacquelyn Johansen of Menifee will travel to Borneo in July to study Borneo’s primate denizens, including the orangutan, and develop new ways to engage communities worldwide in primate conservation. Johansen is a current master’s student in the global field program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly. Johansen is a teacher at Julian Charter School.

Since the program began 13 years ago, Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged more than 2,000 people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Project Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami University was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.