The Temecula Sunshine Rotary announces their upcoming community outreach

TEMECULA – The Temecula Sunrise Rotary club is sponsoring three upcoming community events including a music competition, Safety Town and Run through the Vineyard.

The Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 18th annual Music Competition Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, in Temecula. The public and family members of the musicians are invited to view the competition, and admission is free.

Serious musicians from local high schools or home-schooled students are invited to apply for this opportunity for young musicians to win cash prizes, to perform for an appreciative audience, to enhance their future careers and to have the opportunity to perform in the finals for more cash prizes.

There are three categories of musical presentations: vocal, including classical or Broadway pieces, piano and other instrumental. First place prize is $400, second $250 and third $100, all regardless of category. The club winners will move on to the Rotary District No. 5330 finals at the University of Redlands, and winners of those contests in each category will be awarded $1,000 for first place, $500 second place, and $250 third place.

Many of the other 60 Rotary clubs in District No. 5330, encompassing all of Riverside County and much of San Bernardino County, are also participating in this year’s competition. Other local Rotary clubs are holding competitions. These include Murrieta, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar and Hemet. Advance registration is required for all competitions. For information about registration for the competition, please call Marti Treckman at (951) 698-6116.

The club’s main community project each year is the annual Safety Town for children five to 8 years old to be held in June. The 2017 Safety Town will be the club’s 15th annual event. The interactive safety awareness course introduces children to various safety issues in a fun and safe environment. Disaster preparedness, traffic safety, bicycle and scooter safety, poison and drug prevention, fire safety, basic emergency procedures and how to call 911, gun safety, stranger danger, electrical safety, animal safety, “my body is mine” personal safety and water and sun safety are topics covered during the event. Graduation ceremonies are conducted at the end of the last day, and all parents and family members are welcome to attend.

The club’s primary fundraising event is the 30th annual Run through the Vineyard which will be held at Maurice Car’rie Vineyard and Winery Saturday, April 29. Registrations are now open for the 10K at www.active.com.

Rotary International is a worldwide, humanitarian service organization with more than 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Founded in 1905 in Chicago, members of Rotary are business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. at Journey’s End at Pechanga Resort and Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, in Temecula. For more information about the music competition, Safety Town and the 10K, visit www.temeculasunriserotary.com.