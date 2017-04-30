Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce announces April students of the month

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the April Students of the Month at a breakfast celebration at Murrieta Sizzler Restaurant Friday, April 21.

Brooke Nunn, the program chair, awarded Jazmin Rio of Chaparral High School, Taylor Bullock of Great Oak High School, Shelby Salyer of Linfield Christian High School, Madelyn Josse of Rancho Christian High School, Hope Pham of Temecula Preparatory High School and Danae Giehl of Temecula Valley High School for their demonstration of character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school activities, athletics and community service.