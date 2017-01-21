Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce announces Student of the Month for January

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce honored six high school students Jan. 12 as Student of the Month for their character, integrity, sincerity, passion, love of learning, involvement in school activities, athletics, and community service.

Megan Kelley of Chaparral High School, Neela Khair Rahseparian of Great Oak High School, Nichole Sporcich of Linfield Christian High School, Lillyana Gomez of Rancho Vista High School, Kristen Kalfas of Susan H. Nelson High School and Alexandra Vehlow of Temecula Valley High School were presented with their award by program Chair Brooke Nunn at breakfast at Sizzler Restaurant in Murrieta.