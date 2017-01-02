Temecula Valley Educators Association holds Local Control and Accountability Plan community forum

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Educators Association conducted a community forum at Margarita Middle School Tuesday, Dec. 6. The purpose was to engage local stakeholders in an information session breakout discussion groups about the Local Control Accountability Plan process. LCAP is part of the California Local Control Funding Formula that provides supplemental funding to school districts based on the number of English language learners, foster youth, and free and reduced lunch students. Each school district is required to solicit feedback from stakeholder groups before approving their LCAP.

Approximately 50 people attended the forum. Parents, students, TVEA personnel and specialists who provide LCAP services in the Temecula Valley Unified School District were all represented. Special guest Temecula City Councilman-elect James “Stew” Stewart addressed the audience about expanding programs for non-college bound students.

TVEA presented a slide show providing information on LCAP at the statewide and local level; later attendees broke into three groups reflecting on the current state and local priorities under LCAP college and career readiness, English language learners and parent engagement. Attendees also visited tables staffed by TVUSD LCAP specialists in such areas as elementary physical education and performing arts, secondary math specialists and intervention specialists.

TVEA may offer a follow-up session this spring and will continue to seek community involvement in providing feedback for how to best utilize these local funds. TVEA is the exclusive representative of the more than 1,350 teachers and specialists employed in the Temecula Valley Unified School District. For more information, call TVEA at (951) 699-9970 or visit their website at www.tveducators.org .