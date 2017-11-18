Temecula Valley Elks announces their annual “Hoop Shoot” contest

TEMECULA – All schools in the Temecula and Murrieta Valley are invited to participate in the Elks annual Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest. The 2017 winners of each school’s contest will be invited to participate in the Elks Lodge Contest, to be held Dec. 2. The winners of the lodge’s contest will be invited to compete at the Elks’ District Hoop Shoot Contest.

The Temecula Valley Elks lodge contest will be held at the Temecula Recreation Center, 30875 Rancho Vista Road, Dec. 2. Boys and girls, ages 8-13, are eligible to participate. The athlete’s age April 1, 2018, determines the age level of competition. This contest is a national Elks program presented for the youth of the nation. It is the 19th year that the Temecula Valley Elks Lodge has offered contest to local schools. Contact Carlton Lunn, Hoop Shoot chairman, at (951) 383-3804 for help with entering a school in the contest.