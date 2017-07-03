TVUSD finalizes 2017-2018 school year adopted budget

Temecula Valley Unified School District is in the final stages adopting the 2017-2018 school year budget and Local Control Accountability Plan budget. At this point last year, the district had indications that they were heading toward financial straits with a deficit of $17.9 million by the 2018-2019 school year, according to Assistant Superintendent Lori Ordway-Peck. At the June 13 board meeting, Ordway-Peck presented the updated data generated for the multiyear projection; the district predicts a deficit of $11 million for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board had also decided to reduce Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support on the elementary level from six hours to four hours but funded all three of the program facilitators, to remove two of the 14 K-12 intervention literacy specialists, to remove two of the four supplemental support specialists, to remove three of the eight visual arts and performing arts teachers and to remove two of the four aides for the VAPA program. The reductions totaled $2.6 million, and $1.8 million in reductions was generated from programs from the middle and high school levels. Several English language arts and math specialists in the middle school level were moved from LCAP to the unrestricted general fund. The board has also added three technicians for information management systems.

As Ordway-Peck addressed the board with the recurring opinion, “While that’s not good news, you’ve done a lot of good work. You’ve made progress; you’ve done things that were uncomfortable. This budget is not the budget any of us would like it to be, but we’re making progress.”

The board’s efforts have saved an extra school year, as Ordway-Peck expanded, “So instead of the negative 8.8 balance, we have now saved that fiscal year for a year later and we now have a positive 7.6 for that same fiscal year.”

In order to remain financially solvent, the board requires 3 percent reserves, and for the future, the board predicts they need $1.3 million to maintain solvent for the 2018-2019 school year and $9 million by the 2019-2020 school year.

While these numbers are present, they are based on a series of assumptions of funding and expenditures. There is still the potential of changes to the budget, especially with the May revise.

As Ordway-Peck explained, “May revise did put more money into the budget, but one thing they did do was it took away our one-time money. In January, the governor proposed that we would get one-time money as we have in previous years, with ADA getting $47 per student, and in May, he updated that amount. However, the kicker was that he said he would not give it to us until May 2019 that means we could not budget that and the money we budgeted in January.”

The one-time money proposal from January to May would increase from $287 million or $48 per average daily attendance to $1.01 billion or $170 per ADA. In other words, the proposal is to defer pay-out until May 2019 to ensure revenues line-up to projections of the budget.

The substantial increase is met by the increase of contribution costs from California Public Employees’ Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System with a respective percent increase from 15.531 percent to 27.3 percent by 2024-2025 and 14.43 percent to 19.10 percent by 2020-2021. Thereafter STRS can increase no more than 1 percent per year and no more than 12 percent overall until remaining unfunded obligation is eliminated.

The remaining budget assumptions show an increase of revenue that continues to fall short of expenditures. Future concerns and considerations will be funding California STRS and PERS, maintaining cash flow when the economic downturn hits, keeping up quality with decreasing resources and escalating costs through State Bill 328, otherwise known as, “Late Start for Secondary Schools.” Utility costs, such as fuel, are the main concern of the state bill, due to changes in class schedules and bell schedule. While far from over, the board has much work to do in the future and will uphold their three main objectives: ensuring TVUSD students will have increased access to multitiered systems of support, refining instructional practices to increase student achievement and providing community and staff LCAP support services.