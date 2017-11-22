U.S. Air Force basic training graduates five Valley residents

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Air Force Airmen Jerry G. Maldonado Jr., Omar G. Pierre, Anthony A. Silva, John P. Nethercutt and Joseph A. Morgan all graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Maldonado, who earned distinction as an honor graduate, is the son of Christie K. and Anthony Martin of Lake Elsinore and a 2017 graduate of Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.

Pierre is the son of Paul M. and Maria M. Pierre of Temecula and grandson of Gregorio and Maria Gonzalez of Palmdale. He is a 2017 graduate of Temecula Valley High School in Temecula.

Silva earned distinction as an honor graduate and is the son of Peter A. Silva of Wildomar. He is a 2015 graduate of Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta.

Nethercutt is the son of David J. and Julie Nethercutt of Murrieta and a 2017 graduate of Murrieta Mesa High School in Murrieta.

Morgan is the son of Harolynn D. Morgan of Temecula and a 2017 graduate of Temecula Valley High School in Temecula.

The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.