Val Verde Unified School District announces school board member vacancy, applications for appointment

PERRIS – Val Verde Unified School District is seeking interested applicants to fill a temporary vacancy on the VVUSD school board. The governing board took action at the Dec. 6 meeting to fill this vacancy with an appointment. In accordance with the approved process for filling this vacancy, the first step for interested candidates is to complete an application. Application and instructions can be found on the district website at www.valverde.edu.

To qualify, applicants must meet the criteria specified in Education Code 35107(a): any person who is 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the state, a resident of the school district, a registered voter, and who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office, is eligible to be appointed to the governing board.