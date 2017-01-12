Vista Murrieta High School graduate inducted into National Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Colgate University is proud to announce its newest members of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society. John Bennett of Murrieta is one of 118 Colgate students in the class of 2019 inducted into the honor society this year.

Phi Eta Sigma, with chapters on 378 campuses nationwide, is the country’s oldest and largest honor society for first-year college and university students in all disciplines.

