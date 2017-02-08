Waters, Jr. makes the dean’s list at McKendree University

LEBANON, ILL. – Lafayette Waters, Jr., a junior psychology major from Murrieta, has been named to the McKendree University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher.

McKendree University is a College of Distinction, among “America’s 100 Best College Buys,” and was recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from downtown St. Louis, with campuses in Kentucky and programs at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

