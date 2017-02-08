Waters, Jr. makes the dean’s list at McKendree University

LEBANON, ILL. – Lafayette Waters, Jr., a junior psychology major from Murrieta, has been named to the McKendree University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher.

