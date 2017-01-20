West Valley High School band competes in state championship

HEMET – West Valley High School’s competitive marching band, The Pride of West Valley, were recently crowned state champions. This achievement is a great honor and a first in the school band’s history.

The band has been competing since the beginning of October in the California State Band Championships. After attending three regional competitions and hosting their own, they earned the chance to go to the CSBC semifinal competition. They competed against 40 other bands in their class from around the state, earning a second place seed going into the first round of cuts. After the semifinal competition, they attended division finals and came out on top. The band was crowned Class 2A California State Band Grand Champion against the narrowed pack of 26 bands. This honor earned them the right to compete in the open class championship which only accepted the top 12 bands regardless of their size. The Pride of West Valley earned 11th place in the entire CSBC circuit at open class championships.

Students gathered together for a picture with their banner and medals after the championship. It was the most memorable part of the season, West Valley band director TJ Hepburn said. “That was the culmination you want; to produce high quality and have that work recognized,” Hepburn said.

Hepburn said the band’s success can be attributed to many things. First, his students have had a positive attitude since they began practicing at the end of last school year. Second, the more experienced band members became real leaders in helping the less experienced members get to that competition level. Thirdly, drum major Douglas Swayne spent his summer traveling across the nation with the drum and bugle corps, learning new techniques he brought back to his team.

The band’s journey to success was no easy task. Students began practicing in May and throughout the summer. Once school began, they practiced for at least three hours a day, four days a week. Also, the practiced almost every Saturday from September through November, while performing and competing in other events.

It was such a joy to see the progression of the performance, West Valley Principal Dr. Janice Jones said. “TJ came up with a concept that wasn’t tangible, and six months later, we saw his idea of ‘Pandora’s Box Reopened’ come to life. It has become the soundtrack to my first year as a principal.”

Hepburn said the idea of re-opening Pandora’s Box was an opportunity to bring positivity back into the world. He said there is a lot of evil in the world, but wouldn’t it be nice to let go and open the box up to allow hope to come in? Well that idea is exactly what the band brought to life. At the end of their performance, the band revealed a large box, engineered by a parent and constructed by Hepburn that opened and “hope” came out.

“It allowed us to let hope back into the world,” Hepburn said. “Good things happen in good places.”

Hepburn thanked the students, parents, band staff, and administration for helping the band reach this goal. He said a lot of people put in a lot of hard work, and he is happy his students were able to see and feel the recognition at the end of it all.