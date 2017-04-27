Western Center Academy robotics team heads to the world championships

HEMET – The Western Center Academy robotics team, the Ducks, are at it again. They secured their spot to compete in Houston, Texas, at the FIRST Tech Challenge world championship April 19-21.

The seven members of the Ducks include Max Saenz, Noah Delano, Jaiden Pena, Braydon Thomas, Cole Alley, Josh Beal and Krystal Horton. They have dedicated much of their time to ensure they made it back to the world championships. The team meets four to eight hours a week for practice, focusing on coding, building and driving the robot. These practices do not include time spent for various competitions and outreaches the team does throughout the community.

This year the team ranked 13th in the West Super Regional competition and were recognized as the second place, Connect Award winner. They competed in the San Diego Inter-League Championship, where they won the Inspire Award, the highest award given, and were nominated for the Think Award, Connect Award, Rockwell Collins Innovate Award, PTC Design Award and the Control Award. In the San Diego Regional competition, they also won the Inspire Award and were nominated for the Think Award, Connect Award and the Motivate Award.

When the robotics team is not busy practicing, the students go out into the community to help those in need. Three years ago the team started a program called “Trick or Treat, so Others Can Eat.” They asked for non-perishable food instead of candy and donated these goods, as well as blankets the team made, to the Hemet Restart Shelter. On Veterans Day, the team met at Riverside National Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers by placing flags on over 5,000 grave sites.

Aside from volunteering, the team regularly presents their work to students. They facilitated a robotics activity for the Pauma Valley Kids Camp, Oak Meadows Elementary’s Gifted and Talented Education program and a robotics workshop for Microsoft DIGIGirlz. They also helped mentor two teams from Ensenada, Mexico, and hosted the second annual Expo Robotica in Ensenada, Mexico, to help inspire more schools to be involved in the FIRST Challenge and science, technology, engineering and math. The team has participated in 21 outreach events this year with over 650 student hours.