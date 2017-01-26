Wheaton College names students to dean’s list for fall 2016 semester

WHEATON, ILLINOIS – Wheaton College named Kody Thomburg of Murrieta and Hannah Lambert of Temecula to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

The dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit www.wheaton.edu.