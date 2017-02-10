‘01111000 01101111: Robot Valentine’s Craft’ teen program will be conducted at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library Feb. 13

TEMECULA – Valentine’s Day will never be the same with astonishing robot creations. Regular Valentine’s Day cards are just so boring. Make them exciting by adding some flash at the teen program, “01111000 01101111: Robot Valentine’s Craft,” Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

Teens can show that they’re nuts and bolts about their Valentine when they create a flashy keepsake for their friends. Transform a boring paper card into a robot that will light up when their Valentine is near. Learn how to cold solder to create circuits that conduct electricity.

This teen program, sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, is for students, grades 7-12, and is limited to 30 participants. Advance registration begins two weeks prior to the scheduled event. Please register at the library reception desk, or by calling (951) 693-8900.