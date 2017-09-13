2018 Stagecoach Music Festival line-up announced

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line are among the nearly 50 acts announced today for next year’s Stagecoach country music festival in Indio.

The full lineup was released today by festival organizer Goldenvoice and is slated for the weekend of April 27 through April 29 at its usual venue, the Empire Polo Grounds.

Brooks, who has never performed at the festival, was revealed as a headliner late last month. He will perform on the Sunday night.

Florida Georgia Line will headline Friday night’s show, while Urban, who previously performed at the 2010 Stagecoach festival, will headline Saturday night.

Other notable names appearing in 2018 include Gordon Lightfoot, Dwight Yoakam, Trisha Yearwood, and Jake Owen.

Three-day general admission passes starting at $329 go on sale next Friday at 11 a.m.