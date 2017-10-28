Airplane museum in French Valley throws 70s-style party honoring Vietnam War veterans

Judy Rodgers of the Wings and Rotors Air Museum at French Valley Airport helps organize a “Salute to Vietnam!” party, Oct. 21, where guests were encouraged to dress in 1970s era attire. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit museum’s operations. Shane Gibson photo

Guests who visited the Wings & Rotors Air Museum in French Valley Saturday, Oct. 21, were transported back in time to a 1970s-themed party honoring Vietnam War veterans.

The “Salute to Vietnam!” event began about 5 p.m. at the museum, located at 37350 Sky Canyon Drive. It included cocktails, dinner, raffles and music performed by the Temecula-based Phoenix Patriot Band.

Proceeds from the event went to support the museum, which is a nonprofit dedicated to restoring former military aircraft to flying condition with emphasis on aircraft from the Vietnam War.

“Since we’re basically a Vietnam-era museum, we decided to have our first fundraiser be a ‘Nam-era theme,’” Judy Rodgers, who fills a variety of roles for the museum, said. “So we’re paying tribute to our veterans, and we thought it would be fun to come dress in your 70s attire.”

Guests, many wearing 70s-style clothing, stopped to look at some of the aircraft on display.

There was a Bell UH-1B “Huey,” a kind of helicopter that was common during the Vietnam War, and a F4H-1F Phantom, a fighter plane designed for the United States Navy. Rodgers said the museum was hoping to procure the parts to make both of the aircraft operational.

The party attendees of the Wings and Rotors Air Museum’s “Salute to Vietnam!” gather inside the museum’s hangar at French Valley Airport, Oct. 21.  Shane Gibson photo
Guests of the Wings and Rotors Air Museum “Salute to Vietnam!” view and place bids on silent auction items to benefit the nonprofit museum’s operations, Oct. 21. Shane Gibson photo
U.S. Navy veteran Bob Ulrey talks about the Sidewinder heat-seeking missile he used to install, attached to the Wings and Rotors Air Museum F-4 Phantom on display during the “Salute to Vietnam!” event, Oct. 21. The museum’s F-4 Phantom was an early prototype for the U.S. Navy in 1959 and served as the 11th preproduction model. Shane Gibson photo
Guests tour the Wings and Rotors Air Museum exhibits during the “Salute to Vietnam!” fundraising event at French Valley Airport, Oct. 21. Shane Gibson photo


Tony Villegas of the Phoenix Patriot Band performs during the Wings and Rotors Air Museum’s “Salute to Vietnam!” fundraising event at French Valley Airport, Oct. 21. Shane Gibson photo
U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Tom Woehl finds a 282nd Assault Helicopter Company logo that he served in on a helicopter exhibited at the Wings and Rotors Air Museum’s “Salute to Vietnam!” Oct. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Wings and Rotors Air Museum’s “Salute to Vietnam!” attendees view the “Take Me Home Huey” helicopter on display at the museum’s French Valley Airport hangar. The helicopter has been restored for display and features wreckage from being shot down in Vietnam in 1969. The helicopter was a U.S. Army air ambulance where crew chief Gary Dubach and medic Stephen Schumacher died in the crash. Shane Gibson photo
Guests tour the Wings and Rotors Air Museum exhibits during the “Salute to Vietnam!” fundraising event at French Valley Airport, Oct. 21. Shane Gibson photo


There was another Huey on display, just for show as an art installation. It was painted in mostly camouflage colors, save for an American flag painted on the bottom and tail and brightly colored flowers at the top. Light green and black spray paint overlaid some of the camouflage paint.

Printed atop the camo was a list of companies that had served in Vietnam.

Matthew Casey, 70, of San Jacinto quickly found his company. He said he served in the 129th Assault Helicopter Company for the Army, flying missions from the central highlands to the Vietnamese towns of Qhui Non, An Khe and Pleiku.

Casey said seeing the old aircrafts brought back memories of having to fly back into the jungle at night and do maintenance on his airship. They’d open up the hatches and train two big spotlights on the ship so that crews could do that work, he said.

“In a jungle environment, your shirt’s off and you’re laying on your back trying to do maintenance and these weird bugs are laying all over you,” he said, a bit of a laugh in his voice. “Not to mention we were a BLT. That’s a Big Loud Target.”

Tom Woehl, 73, of Escondido, an Army veteran, also found his company, the 282nd Assault Helicopter Company, or the Black Cats, listed on the art installation. He said the installation was an H-model Huey, but he had flown B- and C-model gunships during Vietnam.

In addition to seeing the aircraft and listening to music, guests had the opportunity to participate in raffle drawings.

Some of the raffle prizes available at the event included a Temecula Valley Wine Country Aerial Tour, eight wine tastings from Doffo Wines and an ultimate dinner package that included meals at Shogun Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar and Yard House.

Though this event was Wings & Rotors’ first official fundraiser event, the museum has been around for more than a decade.

Shayne Meder, a retired Air Force veteran, said she’s been working at the museum since the beginning, painting and repairing aircraft.

She said that thing that she most enjoyed about the event was the chance to honor Vietnam veterans in particular.

“We honor all veterans, but tonight’s event is specifically for Vietnam vets,” she said. “A lot of them weren’t thanked enough or soon enough.”

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

One Response to "Airplane museum in French Valley throws 70s-style party honoring Vietnam War veterans"

  1. Mack Payne   October 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Only in California would you find such a cool way to honor and remember Vietnam Vet. More here: >>> http://vietnamveterannews.com/1047/

    Reply

