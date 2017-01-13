American Cancer Society’s annual Bark for Life returns to Murrieta

Stephanie Lai

In honor of animals who have been caregivers to cancer survivors and other canines who had cancer themselves, Kristine Crothers has planned yet another annual Bark for Life in Murrieta. Fundraising for American Cancer Society, Bark for Life offers a chance to fund cancer research through the mutual support of cancer survivors and their furry friends. This year, teaming up with Relay for Life they hope for an even larger outcome during their Jan. 14 event.

Widely successful in the previous year, Bark for Life Murrieta raised approximately $2,800, however Crothers has full hopes to reach $3,000 in this year’s event based on donation projections and advertising. Crothers and her partners Cathy Leseberg and Cathi Hill have made several adjustments from their previous events to make Jan. 14 even stronger.

“Before we had no entertainment so this year we made sure to add that. Also in the past, we’ve had cancer research there, but I have new resources this year. We will actually have a table for cancer survivors and cancer caregivers because survivors wouldn’t be survivors without their caregivers,” Crothers explained. The added tables will offer more dimension to the event as visitors will have more sources of information.

Kicking off the event, will be opening ceremonies with Relay for Life Murrieta to put on a larger spectacle. Various contests will be put on with categories such as costume contests, look alike and best trick with first, second and third place dogs recognized. Concluding the opening with a Hawaiian dance performance by Pangelinan Polynesian Review.

The walk itself will take place after and will be followed by guest speakers from the American Cancer Society.

We will have a prayer ceremony for the ones we’ve lost and the ones that are there. At the end, we take a lap as a big group,” Crothers said.

Symbolic in nature, the end commemorates loved ones as Crothers has had her share of lost loved ones and hopes to honor them through raising money to facilitate further cancer research.

Beginning three years ago, Crothers’ passion to work with the American Cancer Society has inspired the event as she now strives to help grant funds to programs researching particular cancers and various programs. As Crothers stated, ACS assists with the “Look Good, Feel Better Program which provides women with makeup and wigs for self-confidence and empowerment. ACS also assists in Road to Recovery which is a program that helps cancer patients get to and from treatment when they do not have transportation. Volunteers will take their time to help out these patients.”

With the ambition to provide a day of information, Bark for Life has the support of many local businesses who will be present at the event. Kahoots Pet Store, Absolute Grooming and Camp Bow Wow are among the many pet friendly businesses featured during the day.

“A lot of the event is donated. I’ve gone to many local businesses and our team of three work to advertise out to the community,” Crothers said, “Murrieta is a great community that will come together. When they set their mind to something, they believe in it.”

All food vendors assist the cause as well through paying a vendor fee, which is reported to automatically be donated to ACS.

The event itself is free, but donations are encouraged. Registering for contests has a fee, but walkers themselves will be given incentives for the funds they raise such as event T-shirts.

With high expectations, anyone interested in the event can go to relayforlifemurrieta.org or call Crothers at (559) 936-3114 for more information. Come out to Murrieta Valley High School Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon for a family friendly event and cause worth barking about.