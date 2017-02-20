American pickers to film in California

TEMECULA – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and the rest of the team from the television show American Pickers are excited to return to California to begin filming episodes throughout the region in spring 2017.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and to learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore local hidden treasures. For more information, contact American Pickers and include name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos; email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) 653-7878.