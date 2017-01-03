Australia’s Thunder From Down Under to perform at Pala

PALA – Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, the Australian male revue, will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Infinity Showroom at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, located at 11154 Highway 76, in Pala.

Since its debut in 1991, almost 8 million fans have attended the group’s performances, which almost always are sold out.

Tickets, starting at $28, are available with no service charge at the Pala Box Office in the casino, at www.palacasino.com or call (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at www.startickets.com.

Saturday, Jan. 21, the event center will present Styx in concert. Tickets start at $55 and are available at www.startickets.com.