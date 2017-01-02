Barrel Racers could win a Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival campsite

TEMECULA – Get your barrels rolling and you could find yourself with a full hook up campsite at the June 2017 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival.

The Wine Barrel Races return Sunday, Jan. 22, at South Coast Winery & Resort from 10 a.m. to noon.

Wine barrel race cars are people-powered where one person drives and the other pushes or pulls the vehicle. Race cars come in all shapes and sizes. Motorcycles, chariots, airplanes and ambulances have raced previously. The key is to maintain the integrity of the barrel while putting wheels on it.

Prizes will be awarded for both looks (showoffs) and speed (serious racers).

The Barrel roller category contestants compete individually, in age groups rolling barrels, two at a time to a finish line. These are standard barrels without wheels and rolled on their side.

The fastest barrel racing team will receive a full hook up campsite. The crowd favorite “Show Off” race car will receive two weekend passes to the Festival and an early registration code for a campsite. Other prizes include reserved concert tickets, private winemakers reserved wine tasting passes and daily tickets. A winery division offers the top winery the honor of being Bacchus of the day on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Festival.

Applications for the barrel races are available at the Festival office at: 41755 Rider Way, Unit 1, Temecula, CA 92590 and online at www.tvbwf.com/news-&-media. There is a fee of $25 per barrel racing team, or $10 per individual barrel roller. Fees will be returned to top three competitors in each category.

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival returns to Lake Skinner Recreation area, in the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country on June 2-4, 2017. Located just north of San Diego County, the Festival has a successful history of celebrating Southern California Wine Country’s finest assets of clear skies dotted by hot air balloons, mild temperatures and rolling vineyards. For Festival information visit www.tvbwf.com or call (951) 676-6713.