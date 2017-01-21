Bel Vino to host Temecula Valley Music Awards’ Winner Fest Acoustic show

Music lovers of all genres will have the opportunity to hear past Temecula Valley Music Awards’ acoustic winners at Bel Vino Winery during the TVMA Winner Fest Acoustic scheduled for Jan. 28.

The event at the winery will celebrate past winners in all acoustic categories, according to TVMA founder Tim Moyer.

“Those in attendance can expect an evening of amazing original acoustic talent from past TVMA Winners, in a cozy barrel room environment,” Moyer said.

In addition to offering a great evening of fun, the event is a fundraiser “to help raise awareness and fund the nonprofit Temecula Valley Music Awards and Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival,” Moyer said.

TVMA Winner Fest Acoustic, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at the winery will feature great acts such as Maddie Leigh, Joe Gillapsie, Caden Levi, Diana Rein and Shae Givens. Ticket prices start at $20 and all proceeds go to the MEG Music Education Fund supporting music education through funding local school music programs and music student scholarships.

“MEG (Moyer Entertainment Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of music education,” Moyer explained. “Over its four-year history, MEG has donated thousands to local school music programs at Vista Murrieta and Murrieta Mesa High Schools as well as given scholarships to high school students selected by their music directors. It is our goal to broaden our scope of support each year with the help of the amazingly generous music community and its supporters.”

For more information on TVMA Winner Fest Acoustic including a full listing of acts and a complete schedule or to buy tickets, visit https://tvmawards.org/ and click on events.

Bel Vino Winery is located at 33515 Rancho California Road in Temecula, and can be reached by calling 951-676-6414. For a full schedule of events at the winery, visit www.belvinowinery.com.

The Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for April 28 through April 30, and in addition to offering up some of the best Bluegrass music on the West Coast, the event at will offer workshops, jam sessions and camping for those who wish to stay the night. The bluegrass festival will be held at Tucalota Creek Ranch located at 39560 E. Benton Road in Temecula.

For more information on the Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.temeculabluegrass.com.