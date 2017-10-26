Bordeaux blend from Maurice Car’rie honors winery’s founders

When Budd Van Roekel and his wife Maurice opened their winery in the Temecula Valley in 1986, they were among only a few visionaries that had seen the potential of the soon to be blossoming wine region.

Today Maurice Car’rie Winery is one of the names synonymous with the Temecula Valley Wine Country and if you ask winery staff why, they’ll tell you the couple’s dedication to making the venue a success and their commitment to each other played a big role.

The founders are being honored in a big way, with a special 2014 Bordeaux blend that includes Cabernet Franc, cabernet sauvignon and merlot.

The wine is full bodied and full of personality, and winemaker Renato Sais thought it would be a great tribute to the couple.

“It was kind of my gift personally to them, for giving me the opportunity to work here,” Sais said. “It was a way to say, ‘thank you, this is to you guys.’”

Coming up with a name and a label for the wine took some time, Sais said. He reached out to other employees at Maurice Car’rie to find a word that would be applicable.

“The ‘devotion’ word came about because I think the employees just saw the dedication that they had between the two of them and it was part of the culture that was established,” said General Manager Gary Van Roekel, Budd’s son and Maurice’s stepson.

The couple’s first foray into business was not in wine at all, but actually in roller skating. They operated a handful of successful roller skating rinks in the Orange County area before deciding to make the scenic and tranquil Temecula Valley their home.

They purchased 90 acres of land which had the area’s oldest vineyard, planted in 1968. From there they worked with great effort and dedication to put out quality wines year after year, Gary Van Roekel said.

“Maurice and Budd put their heads together to create what you see here today,” he said.

Budd died in 2012, but Maurice is still involved with the winery, acting as the company president.

The lessons the couple imparted and the culture they created is still very much a part of the winery and it’s something the special wine seeks to commemorate, Gary Van Roekel said.

“These are good people that work hard, roll their sleeves up and get the job done and really wanted to provide a great service and a great quality product,” he said of his parents. “This is a salute and a recognition to the couple that dedicated a good portion of their lives making this a reality.”

Maurice Car’rie Winery is located at 34225 Rancho California Road in Temecula. For more information about the winery’s offerings, visit their website at www.mauricecarriewinery.com.