Bravura Youth Symphony Orchestra to present annual spring concert

TEMECULA – The Bravura Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Professor Don Marino, will present its annual spring concert 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the Temecula Valley High School Golden Bear Theater, 31555 Rancho Vista Road.

The concert will consist of popular classical pieces by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Verdi, Johann Strauss, Jr. and Holst. Featured will be violin soloist Alina Hernandez playing Mendelssohn’s violin concerto.

All seats are $15 and may be purchased at the door.

Membership includes musicians from middle school through college with at least an intermediate proficiency on a string, woodwind, brass or percussion instrument. To schedule an audition for the next season, email donmarino3@gmail.com. For more information, contact Don Marino (951) 699-6987 or Marti Treckman (951) 698-6116.