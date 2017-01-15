California Chamber Orchestra to perform a century of inspiration

TEMECULA – The California Chamber Orchestra will recreate a concert from a century ago at their Saturday, Feb. 4, performance at the Old Town Temecula Theater.

“We’re going to explore how classical music was performed in 1917 and how it was perceived by American audiences,” Artistic Director and Conductor Dana Zimbric said. “I want our audience to really get a sense of what’s changed and what’s stayed the same across the years. This is also an opportunity for the California Chamber Orchestra, and our supporters, to look forward and imagine how our orchestra may look in 2117.”

The inspiration for this California Chamber Orchestra concert took place Saturday, Dec. 1, 1917, featuring the New York Philharmonic with Conductor Josef Stransky in the Cascade Ballroom on the 22nd floor of the Hotel Biltmore. The Biltmore was New York’s newest luxury hotel, adjacent to Grand Central Terminal. Both the hotel and the railroad terminal were just 4 years old. Across the ocean, World War I raged, and Russia’s October Revolution had occurred less than one month before. But the ladies and gentleman of the New York Philharmonic Society were there for a gala private concert to thank them for supporting the Philharmonic. The California Chamber Orchestra will perform works from at that original concert; those works are still audience favorites.

“There’s a Haydn symphony, music by Debussy, Wagner’s ‘Siegfried Idyll,’ a Chopin Nocturne, and Rossini’s Overture to ‘The Barber of Seville,’” Zimbric said. “This is music that was popular in 1917. In fact, Josef Stransky was criticized at the time for playing too much ‘popular’ music. It remains popular today because people love to hear it. And musicians enjoy playing it.”

To augment the music, Zimbric will share photos from the time period. “We want to do as much as we can to recreate the atmosphere of that Biltmore concert,” she said. “We’re having local drama students from Murrieta Mesa High School who will dress in 1917 costumes. And weather permitting, we’ll have Rebecca and Darrel Farnbach’s Model T on display in the courtyard outside the theater.”

The California Chamber Orchestra’s concert, “Hotel Biltmore NYC 1917,” will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater. Tickets are $32 for adults, $27 for seniors and $10 for students. Children age 10 and under can attend for free with an accompanying adult or senior. For tickets and information, visit the ticket office, call (866) 653-8696, or visit www.CalChamberOrchestra.org.