Callaway’s tours and tastings provide fun year round

Living in Southern California during the winter has multiple perks. For one, there’s always plenty to do when family and friends visit and folks can learn to expect a lot of hustle and bustle with various special events that occur for the holiday season. However, if folks are looking for a mainstay event that they can rely on for a good time, look no further than Callaway Winery, located in the Temecula Wine Valley.

The Callaway vineyard and winery are set on top of a sprawling hill that overlooks all sides of the valley, and it’s pristine setting lends itself to fantastic photographs, if one is interested. While many enjoy the flavors of varietals available from the tasting room, those who want to have a more intimate understanding of the winery, its rich history and the process of winemaking on site can elect to take one of the two daily winery tours available to the public.

What’s nice about the Callaway winery and vineyard offerings is they offer live music at their restaurant, the Meritage, every weekend and also an insider’s view of their winery throughout the year. This allows guests to make every day feel like a special event, regardless of the time of the year.

For $10, guests can tour the winery, the crush paths, fermentation cellar and even try the wine from the tanks and barrels. The tour may last anywhere from 25 minutes to an hour, depending on questions asked by those on the tour. This tour can be highly interactive, and the knowledgeable tour guides are happy to answer any questions about the winery, its history, and the winemaking process. Upon finishing, the guests can enjoy four more tastings in the tasting room, with an added understanding of what it takes to create their favorite Callaway flavors. Guests can choose from assorted wines, such as red, white or sweet wine tastings.

This is a great way to spend a day with out of town friends and family, or to simply enjoy a day off. The beautiful backdrop of the Temecula wine country is the perfect relaxant, and the tour is a sure way to have fun while learning about the winery’s inner workings.

For Callaway Legacy Club members, the benefit of a private VIP tour and tasting is available for smaller groups. While this tasting requires advance reservations, it is well worth the experience. A specialized tour guide leads the group through the Callaway estate, giving historical aspects and insight that is normally left out of the public tours. In addition, those who take the VIP tour are able to enjoy a private tasting of four more Callaway wines in the estate’s Chardonnay or Reserve Room. In addition, this tour takes approximately an hour and a half, so it’s an event to plan the day around.

To top off the day, a trip to the Meritage restaurant at Callaway for lunch after wine tasting is always the way to go. With fresh, farm-to-table ingredients, the meals there pair perfectly with the wine, and add another layer of indulgence to the excursion. Because the menu is constantly changing at the Meritage, guests can be regulars of the restaurant and still be surprised by what they find on the menu.

Public tours at Callaway Winery occur daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. VIP tours and tastings must be scheduled in advance, and are limited to select dates and availability. Callaway Vineyard and Winery is located at 32720 Rancho California Road, Temecula. For more information on the winery or the restaurant, call (951) 676-4001 or go to www.callawaywinery.com.