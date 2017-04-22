Chaparral High School staging their spring musical: ‘Chicago’

TEMECULA – The nationally recognized Chaparral High School theater department is pleased to announce that it will debut its spring musical “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the performing arts center.

The evening show will be presented April 21, April 27 and April 28 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 22 and April 29.

Written by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, this Tony Award-winning musical takes place in the Roaring 20s when Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap, until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream:” fame, fortune and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that includes the classic Broadway hit “All That Jazz.”

This year’s show features a cast of 37 members. Cast members include senior Emma Gunn as Roxie Hart, senior Inaijsa Betts as Velma Kelly, senior Erik Duenas as Billy Flynn, senior Julianna Smith as Matron Mama Morton, junior Dean Reynolds as Amos, junior Alexa Lugo as Mary Sunshine and junior Dylan Robb as Master of Ceremonies.

“There is a lot of tradition and expectations behind this particular show,” CHS drama teacher and director Chris Irvin said. “Chicago is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway and is always on tour which means it’s one of the hardest shows to get performance rights. Chaparral Drama is one of the few non-professional theatre companies, let alone high schools, in Riverside and San Diego counties to have the privilege of performing this show. There is a lot of responsibility that goes with that and this incredible cast and crew is up to that task. Audiences will not be disappointed.”

General admission is $12; all students, military personnel, and seniors age 55 or older are admitted for $10. Tickets are available online at www.chaparralat.seatyourself.biz , at the CHS bookkeeping office during school hours and at the theatre box office before each performance. CHS is located at 27215 Nicolas Road in Temecula.

The CHS theater department earned 7 awards including one for outstanding musical production and 13 additional nominations in last school year’s National Youth Arts Awards. Created to honor outstanding work by youth in the arts across the nation, NYA Awards celebrate music, dance, film and other art forms. More than 300 productions were considered for awards, including shows from more than 100 different theatres in more than 50 cities and spanning 10 states.

For more information on the show, call (951) 695-4200, ext. 144 or email Irvin at cirvin@tvusd.k12.ca.us.