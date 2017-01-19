Chaparral High School starts 2017 with senior-directed play

TEMECULA – Chaparral High School’s nationally recognized and award-winning theatre department proudly presents its 2017 senior-directed play “Almost, Maine” Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

The show is a series of nine intersecting stories taking place on a cold clear, moonless winter night in the remote mythical town of Almost, Maine. In this romantic comedy, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But bruises heal, and hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

The show is directed by senior Inaijsa Betts who is no stranger to the stage and drama department at Chaparral High School. After a great turnout for auditions, many new faces are joining the veteran performers on stage. The cast of “Almost, Maine” features seniors Erik Duenas, Emma Gunn, Matthew Hall, Andi Juarez, Andre LeDe, Lito Loza, Laurelle Mabalot, Aurora Mak and Julianna Smith; juniors Kristen Brodeur, Sean Eagle, Alexa Lugo, Dylan Robb and Christian Ruiz; sophomores Cade Dailey, Lexi Pereira and Gavin Powell; and freshman Ashley Furubotten, and Austin Irving.

Show dates are Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school’s performing arts center. Tickets are on sale at the bookkeeping office during regular business hours as well as online at www.chaparralat.seatyourself.biz. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for all students, military and seniors 55 years old or more. Chaparral High School is located at 27215 Nicolas Road. For more information, call (951) 695-4200 ext 144 or email drama teacher Chris Irvin at cirvin@tvusd.k12.ca.us.