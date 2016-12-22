Children and families from the Inland Empire enjoy Holiday of Hope at Pechanga

TEMECULA – The holidays came two weeks early for some of the most disadvantaged children and families in Southern California. Pechanga welcomed hundreds of children and their families from Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Temecula and the surrounding communities by special invitation to enjoy a 22,000-square foot Polar Express-themed winter wonderland inside the Pechanga Grand Ballroom. During Pechanga’s first-ever “Holiday of Hope” event, they made “stops” at nine different “stations,” each conducted by Pechanga “engineers” (volunteers).

These special guests met and took pictures with Santa, enjoyed a full traditional holiday meal with a hot chocolate and dessert bar, rode on the electric train throughout the ballroom, decorated their own holiday cookies, watched holiday movies in a cozy spot by a fire, and listened and watched musical performances. On their way out of the winter extravaganza, each child got to choose a new toy and each family received a gift basket filled with a holiday movie, fleece blanket, hot cocoa, popcorn, family game and a store gift card.

“Every holiday season, we provide support to various nonprofit groups throughout the community,” said Patrick Murphy, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “This year, we wanted to do something extra special and bring families in who might be having some tough times. We know what it’s like to fall on tough times, and that is when it is especially important for families to know they have the support of the community. This evening, we just wanted to open our doors and our hearts to put on a special evening to rekindle the hope and celebrate the holiday spirit.”

The Great Oak High School Choir, the Vista Murrieta High School Jazz Band and the Temecula Valley Master Chorale all performed for the audience. All groups, and Santa Dale, generously donated their time to this event.