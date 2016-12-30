A Christmas puppet show never to be forgotten

For more than 100 children it will be a Christmas they will never forget after attending the Christmas Holiday Dream A Neon puppet show at Hemet High School Saturday, Dec. 17. Not one child, and most of their parents and grandparents attending, left the new auditorium without a gift or gifts.

Even more memorable was the presentation by the Hemet High School student and members of the Light of Hope Community Church who in song and dance with the Dream A Neon troupe presented a true story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ.

A story of joy and hope for all the world. The spirit of “I AM” as the Light of Hope singers sang of the Christ Jesus that reached into the audience, bringing hand-clapping, tears of joy and “Hallelujahs”. It was so true to the believers that Jesus was indeed “In His Presence” that day. The children easily were to come to Him.

“It was amazing. Awesome,” said Landon Able, 7, who walked away with his new trick bike won at the show and the wonder of the birth of a man called Jesus deep in his heart.