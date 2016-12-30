A Christmas puppet show never to be forgotten

For more than 100 children it will be a Christmas they will never forget after attending the Christmas Holiday Dream A Neon puppet show at Hemet High School Saturday, Dec. 17. Not one child, and most of their parents and grandparents attending, left the new auditorium without a gift or gifts.
Even more memorable was the presentation by the Hemet High School student and members of the Light of Hope Community Church who in song and dance with the Dream A Neon troupe presented a true story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ.
Thalia Brooks, 11, from Hemet was the recipient of this sport bike in a raffle during the Dream A Neon Christmas puppet show at Hemet High School Dec. 17. She won several other gifts at the show that brought almost 150 children and adults the school auditorium. The show was hosted by Light of Hope Community Church in Hemet who saw that no child attending did not get a gift or plush toy before they left. Tony Ault photo
Sixty-seven baskets of children’s gifts and four sport bicycles donated by the Dollar Tree, VIP Autos’ Richard Perry, the Soboba Foundation, Dream A Neon, The Wheelhouse, Light of Hope congregants and local residents were given away to children Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Hemet High School auditorium during the Dream A Neon puppet show. Tony Ault photo
Children sat on the edge of their seats and anxiously awaited their name to be called to receive a gift like this little boy at the Dream A Neon Christmas puppet show at Hemet High School Dec. 17. In between the black lighted neon stage show with the emphasis on the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago, cast members would come out onstage with bags of toys and throw them out to children watching in the audience. Tony Ault photo
There couldn’t be a child happier than Landon Able, 7, from Hemet who walked away with this trick bike at the Hemet High School Puppet Show Dec. 17. The show put on by the pastors and members of Light of Hope Community Church in Hemet, the Hemet High School students under the direction of HHS technical director Daniel West and Dream A Neon troupe. Several hundred plush toys were thrown out to the children in the audience during the show that were collected by the students at Rancho Viejo Middle School. Tony Ault photo
A story of joy and hope for all the world. The spirit of “I AM” as the Light of Hope singers sang of the Christ Jesus that reached into the audience, bringing hand-clapping, tears of joy and “Hallelujahs”. It was so true to the believers that Jesus was indeed “In His Presence” that day. The children easily were to come to Him.
“It was amazing. Awesome,” said Landon Able, 7, who walked away with his new trick bike won at the show and the wonder of the birth of a man called Jesus deep in his heart.