Cities to celebrate America’s Independence Day

TEMECULA – Cities in southwest Riverside County are planning events to celebrate Independence Day this week.

Menifee is planning pre-Independence Day fireworks, July 1, at the city’s annual Independence Day Celebration. The event will feature live entertainment, vendors, family games and a designated Kid’s Zone. This year, the event is expanding to include a car show and a Paradise Chevrolet car giveaway. At the end of the event, guests will be able to watch a free fireworks show.

In lieu of Independence Day festivities, the city of Murrieta will hold its 26th annual Birthday Bash, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 1, at California Oaks Sports Park, 40600 California Oaks Road, in Murrieta. The many food and craft vendors and booths from nonprofit groups will line the basketball court and sidewalks. Tribute to Pat Benatar, “Live from Earth,” takes the stage at 5 p.m., and “Lights,” a tribute to Journey are schedule at 7 p.m., followed by a firework extravaganza at 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore, Temecula and Hemet-San Jacinto Independence Day celebrations are scheduled for Tuesday, July 4.

The Temecula Community Pride 4th of July Parade will run south to north through Old Town Temecula starting 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visitors can park in the Old Town parking garage, with additional handicap parking available in the parking lot on 6th street. Front Street will be closed for regular traffic from 9 a.m. until noon.

In addition, Temecula will be hosting a fireworks show at Ronald Reagan Sports Park at 9 p.m. The park will feature Fourth of July festivities and entertainment on the main stage from 2 to 9 p.m.

Music to accompany the fireworks show will be broadcast on KATY 101.3 FM.

Lake Elsinore will also feature a fireworks show, 9 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees can view the fireworks from Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Whiskers Beach. Those with boats can also purchases passes to watch fireworks out on the lake at La Laguna Resort and Boat Launch. Passes are $10 in addition to day use and lake use fees.

The show will be synchronized with KOLA 99.9 FM.

The Independence Day Hometown Parade and Festival of the Hemet-San Jacinto area will run, 9 a.m. July 4, from the San Jacinto Unified School District Office to Estudillo Mansion. The annual festival and parade will go through San Jacinto Street and 7th Avenue before stopping at 150 S. Dillon Avenue.

For more information, visit the city websites’ community services departments.