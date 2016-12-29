Cougar Vineyard and Winery competes against Italian wineries in Cougar meets Italy

Temecula wineries have become renowned for their varietals, with some wineries winning awards and recognition for their blends. Taking this one step further is Cougar Vineyard and Winery, which is taking their unique varietals and comparing them to their Italian counterparts during the Second Annual Cougar Meets Italy Jan. 25 to 26.

This two-day event begins with a showing of the movie “Bottle Shock,” which portrays the 1976 competition of French wineries with Napa Valley wineries. Cougar Vineyard and Winery aims to recreate the events, but with their own Italian varietals.

During the first day of the event, Jan. 25, guests will be able to enjoy a glass of wine and all-you-can-eat popcorn as they enjoy the film, which will begin at 6 p.m. On the second day, Jan. 26, Cougar Vineyard and Winery will recreate the competition by having professional wine judges compare Cougar wines with their counterparts from Italy.

“We pride ourselves on our wine, and strive to match our counterparts,” said Jennifer Buffington, one of Cougar’s owners. “We are one of the few wineries in the country that is recognized as having Italian varietals. It’s a little scary because we are putting our wine out there to be compared in a double-blind test.”

Three red wines and one white wine will be selected for the competition, and will be judged by highly sought after wine experts that include wine bloggers, winery owners and wine judges.

“These are high caliber judges that are better than most sommeliers,” said Buffington.

At last year’s competition, Cougar’s white wine was chosen by judges as being better than the Italian imported varietals and the guests chose the red wines as their favorites over the Italian varietals.

“We were happy about it because our wine was chosen by our locals, our fan club and Temecula wine experts,” said Buffington.

Buffington added that the winery searches for Italian wines that are the closest matches to Cougar’s as possible, from the grapes to the year that the wine was bottled. As part of the competition, all attendees will also judge the wines for themselves. The main event will also include an explanation of judging processes a four-course dinner, commemorative wineglass and live music from Don Brennan.

“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback from last year’s event. I’ve been told by guests that this is the best event they’ve been to in Southern California,” said Buffington. “The event is limited to 50 attendees, so people need to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

The Jan. 25 event will cost $10 per person, and the Jan. 26 will cost $70 per person for wine club members and $75 per person for non-wine club members. For the two combined events, the cost will be $75 per person for wine club members, and $80 per person for non-wine club members. Tickets can be purchased at the winery or with a phone call.

Cougar Vineyard and Winery is located at 39870 De Portola Road in Temecula. Cougar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday until 8 p.m. For more information on the winery or to purchase tickets for the Cougar meets Italy, call (951) 491-0825, email events@cougarvineyards.com, or go to www.cougarvineyards.com.