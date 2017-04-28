DeLorean DMC-12 to be featured at Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

FALLBROOK – The 52nd annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show will be held Sunday, May 28, at Pala Mesa Resort, and the featured vehicle this year is the DeLorean DMC-12.

Open to the public with free parking and admission, the car show will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2017 show will feature more than 400 show cars, a swap meet with more than 90 vendors, a beer and wine garden, a large children’s play area with jump houses, a variety of food vendors and free live concerts.

The DeLorean DMC-12 is a sports car with gull-wing doors and an innovative fiberglass body structure with a steel backbone chassis, along with external brushed stainless steel body panels. The car was featured in the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy.

The 2017 show will also include “Restoration Road,” where restoration vendors, car products and services-related vendors will be located. “Restoration Road” will be adjacent to the show field on the driving range.

Swap meet registration is now open for vendors looking to secure a space at the car show. Vendors are encouraged to register early as spaces are limited for this event, which is expected to attract more than 20,000 people. It is first-come, first-served for booth location.

For more information, visit www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org, click on the “Car show” tab, and click on “Purchase a Swap Space.”

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Show is put on by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, and proceeds from the event benefit local nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org.