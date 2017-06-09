Dino Luciano makes Top 20 on ‘MasterChef’

Combining artistry with cooking, local Murrieta resident Dino Luciano has made the Top 20 in the eighth season of FOX network’s popular cooking show, “MasterChef.”

According to Luciano, approximately 37,000 people applied for the show this season. Potential contestants were invited to present a plate that represented who they are – his being a vegan lasagna – as the producers made their cuts to 80 and once more to 40.

On Wednesday’s airing, Luciano was informed he made it to the Top 20 after competing in the televised challenge. The two-part season premiere that aired May 31 and June 7 placed the Top 40 contestants in face to face in challenges against each other with Luciano’s challenge pitted him against Josh Cooper.

The two were tasked with making a veal parmesan and while he had not cooked with veal in quite some time, Luciano’s background with Italian cooking made the challenge less stressful.

“It was something I had done many times in the past, but this season is probably one of the best out because of the cooking lessons of the judges, and it really allows you to take something out of it,” Luciano said.

Before every challenge on “MasterChef” a minute lesson on how to properly prepare part of the dish is given by celebrity chef, judge and “MasterChef” host Gordon Ramsay.

Whether it be deconstructing a raw chicken or preparing veal, Ramsay teaches the contestant and viewers his professional tips of the trade. Luciano, who said his grandmother taught him “with a hammer,” said this was something new for him.

Ramsay used a different approach to more evenly flatten veal. Learning a new version of that, Luciano moved past his traditional Italian training from his grandmother and took home an evolved technique for his family.

Luciano discussed the impact of show on himself and other contestants saying it “started a fire within all of us and inspired us to go the extra step that we were all scared to do.”

Luciano said he appreciates the success of his fellow contestants as the show had brought them together and their individual talents continue to push each other to a higher level of culinary arts.

The community between them endures beyond the outcome of the contest as they all can look and admire.

“Everyone’s success is so amazing to track. I might bump into a contestant and admire how beautifully he plated his food.”

Others have reached out by starting their own cooking classes in their communities.

While the premise of the show is to compete, the competition puts cooking in a different perspective for Luciano.

“It’s exhilarating and it pushes you,” he said, adding that competing on “MasterChef” takes something he does on a regular basis and intensifies it.

Motivated to audition for the show, Luciano was working on independent films when he stumbled across the opportunity. His biggest motivator was to be on a show that his mother enjoyed watching, little did he know, he would eventually make it to the Top 20. His traditional background is in Sicilian and Italian food, taught to him by his grandmother back in Brooklyn, New York.

“My grandmother forced me to cook, she would chase me around with a wooden spoon and say, you’re going to have to cook for 40 Italians one day,” Luciano said.

His memories of cooking were his grandmother’s way of passing down family recipes as it jumpstarted his passion for cooking and ultimately, made him into the family cook. The remainder of his culinary training was self-taught through the influence of Brooklyn and his restaurant owning friends. Sharing recipes and techniques had given Luciano a solid background.

While enjoying his acclaim as a cook on the show, Luciano’s profession is as a ballet dancer. He said that through his time on the show, he’s gained a deeper understanding of the art form of cooking. Luciano became inspired to take the artistry he was used to in painting, music and dancing and apply it to food.

“They are both an art form, a way to express who you are and where you come from, ballet allows you to show it through your face, through your moves and what space you end up landing on the stage. Every different ballet shows a different story, and food is the same way,” Luciano explained. “It shows where you come from and the judges really want to see your expression and translate that through your food.”

“MasterChef” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.