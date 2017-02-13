‘Dusk to Dust’ video exhibit at Mt. San Jacinto College Fine Arts Gallery presents work by four internationally known artists

SAN JACINTO – The Mt. San Jacinto College Fine Arts Gallery presents a video exhibition “Dusk to Dust” Jan. 23 through Feb. 24. The show is a special opportunity to see four rarely screened video works by internationally recognized artists Cristopher Cichocki, Cameron Gainer, Marc Horowitz and Dawn Kasper.

The artists consider people’s relationship to time, mortality and banality. The passing of time is encroaching, inevitable and inescapable. The truth is that people aren’t getting out of here alive and much of the way they spend their time is frustrating at best. These four artists find magic, fight constraints, and explore the Sisyphean aspects of life and mortality through video.

Cichocki is an internationally recognized artist who lives and works in the desert of Southern California’s Coachella Valley. Cichocki defines his practice as New Earth Art, a title that signifies the increasingly toxic global environment that confronts the planet in the new millennium. Cichocki explores open landscapes as an external studio of production, nomadic and unrestricted to boundaries. Throughout Cichocki’s trajectory, there is a core that bridges the interconnection between water, life and survival. He has recently shown major installation works at the historic Villa Angarano in Veneto, Italy, and at Desert Daze in Joshua Tree, California.

Gainer works in a diverse range of media. His work often focuses on the poetic aspects of science and nature. He uses natural phenomena not only as inspiration for his work but as the physical material from which the work is made. For example, with his inventive use of material, he melted and recast a millennia old meteorite and had a water ballerina perform in a bio-luminescent bay. Gainer is also the publisher of The Third Rail, a nonprofit quarterly publication devoted to a discussion of modern and contemporary art. He has had solo museum exhibitions at The New Temporary Contemporary at the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia and the Museum of Contemporary Art at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Gainer lives and works in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Horowitz is a Los Angeles-based artist working in painting, performance, video, photography and social practice. In a practice that combines traditional drawing, commercial photography and new media, Horowitz turns American culture on its head to explore the idiosyncrasies of entertainment, class, commerce, failure, success and personal meaning. Horowitz has had solo exhibitions at Galerie Analix Forever in Geneva, Switzerland, The Depart Foundation in Los Angeles, The Hayward Gallery in London, and at New Langton Arts in San Francisco. His work has been featured extensively on local and national television including ABC News, NPR Weekend Edition, CBS Inside Edition, CNN American Morning and on NBC’s Today show.

Kasper’s work takes on the time and space of Dawn Kasper as material, as object, as something that can or cannot be used at her own discretion. In order to experience one of her performances, this conceit must be recognized and agreed to. Her performances often have a dichotomy in them; they can be thoughtful and reckless or can be tender and aggressive. Kasper has had recent solo shows at David Lewis in New York, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland, Oregon, and the AND Collection, in Bolzano, Italy. Her work was featured in the 2012 Whitney Biennial.

The Fine Arts Gallery is located at 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto. For more information contact John Knuth at (951) 487-3585 or email jknuth@msjc.edu or visit www.msjc.edu/ArtGallery/Pages/artery.2016.aspx.