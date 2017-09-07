Endeavor rocks Bel Vino Winery

-
-
Tim Moyer opens the evening with a live acoustic set at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Josh Juroski guitarist for Temecula cover band Endeavor, performs during a concert at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Mario Cuaresma, vocalist and keyboard player for Temecula cover band Endeavor, performs during a concert at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Endeavor drummer and vocalist Jimmy Marshal, performs during a concert at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. The popular cover band performs “timeless classics from the golden age of music.” Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Kevin Zingale, guitarist and vocalist for Temecula based cover band, Endeavor, performs during a concert at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Patrons gather for a night of wine, music and fun with friends at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. The winery, located at 33515 Rancho California Road in Temecula, is also open to the public for tastings and tours and can be reached by calling (951) 676-6414. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
A cool bottle of Bel Vino’s White Merlot and live music make for a fun night filled with friends at Bel Vino Winery. For a full calendar of events, visit www.belvinowinery.com. Meghan Taylor photo
-
-
Temecula cover band Endeavor, performs a selection of songs from Boston, The Eagles, Journey and more, during a concert at Bel Vino Winery Saturday, Sept. 2. Meghan Taylor photo
Bel Vino Winery, Endeavor, Entertainment, Live music
Josh Jurkosky* Jimmy Marshall* Same issue with the print version.
hi Meg, if there is an error feel free to send an email to valleyeditor@reedermedia.com so we can correct it. Thanks, KH