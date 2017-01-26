Experience the magic of theater in Old Town Temecula with Barn Stage Company

Natalie Witt

Broadway has found its new home in Old Town Temecula thanks to the Barn Stage Company. The performing arts company first established itself in Temecula three years ago and has increasingly gained more recognition over the past year. They vow to deliver the finest level of professional theater by collaborating with the best of Broadway and by consistently bringing contemporary ideas to the stage. Collectively, the team uses their 100 years of experience in theater to produce excellent programs for the community to enjoy.

“Our whole team enables us to do other than the norm and go outside the box. We strive for the highest caliber of productions,” said Barn Stage Company General Manager and Associate Producer Jason Wesley Green.

The Barn Stage’s “home” performance venue is the TRUAX building in Old Town Temecula, only a short walk away from the Old Town Community Theater.

“Our blackbox shows are at the TRUAX, while our bigger shows are here at the Old Town Community Theater,” Green said.

As of now, the Barn Stage Company is working with the city of Temecula to get more dates to perform at the Old Town Community Theater. They also have their 2017 Fundraising Campaign underway and are looking for more Temecula residents to join their family of donors. Donors receive anything from free tickets to free concessions to a meet and greet with the cast.

There is something magical about the stage which is genuinely good for the soul. Finding your seat among the sea of bright red chairs. Anxiously waiting for the actors to come out from backstage. Getting the chills when all the voices onstage mesh so well with one another and creates a perfect melody. There is so much to experience when going out to see a play, especially a Barn Stage Company play.

The company started this year strong with their play “Songs For A New World.” The incredible production only took 11 days to perfect and was unlike anything they have ever produced. Tony award winning Composer Jason Robert Brown and Director Evan D’Angeles crafted a song cycle which transformed the play by taking the original story and seamlessly weaving in the narration of 9/11.

“Songs For A New World” featured four eager people who were anxious to find themselves and their purpose in life. They all had to make difficult decisions to become better people whether it came to making a choice, taking a stand or turning around and going back. The performance made it clear that each choice we make defines our journey throughout life and aids in the making of our own world – a new world. Everyone can familiarize this important message to their own lives which made the play truly touching for everyone who saw it. At the end of the fantastic production, the actors were serenaded with applause and a standing ovation.

“Seeing the way people react after the show is my favorite part,” Barn Stage Company Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp said. “It’s beautiful and it’s something very special.”

The Barn Stage Company has a variety of shows in store for 2017. In March, they will be performing Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot in Concert” followed by Ronald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” in September and “A Wine Country Christmas” during the holidays. This year, their biggest resolution is to have more people attend their phenomenal shows and to join them on their exciting theatrical journey.

Stay updated with the Barn Stage Company by checking out their website www.TheBarnStageCompany.com.