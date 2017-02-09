Falkner Winery fills calendar with fun events

The winter slump is always a problem for those looking for fun activities and special events to partake in, but Falkner Winery has a calendar of events that will keep folks busy well into the summer.

The special events start with a Valentine’s weekend lunch special at the beautiful Pinnacle Restaurant. From Feb. 11 to 14, guests will be able to enjoy an appetizer, entree and dessert for two. Selected wines will also be available at a special price. With the Pinnacle’s spectacular view from the hilltop and beautiful atmosphere, this event is sure to be a hit. Because of this, reservations are required.

The Pinnacle will take reservations for the Valentine’s weekend special up to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Call the winery at 951-676-8231, ext. 4, for reservations or make them online at www.falknerwinery.com under the Restaurant Reservation tab.

For those who want to extend the excitement past Valentine’s Day, a couple’s paint night will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for guests to let out their inner artist. All supplies will be included, and wine will be available for purchase. Guests will work in pairs to create two pieces of a single artwork, or if a guest chooses to work individually, the artwork can be put onto one canvas. Guests are welcome to bring snacks to enjoy as they paint as well. The cost for this event is $35 per person, or $60 per couple. If interested in this event, guests can make a reservation at www.artfusionbdk.myshopify.com.

For those who want to gain a deeper appreciation of wine, a wine appreciation class will be offered Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is designed for all level of wine knowledge, so everyone can learn something from the experience. There are various levels of experiences to choose from, and a lunch option is available. Reservations are required, and can be made at (951) 676-8231, ext. 109, or at wineclub@falknerwinery.com.

As Temecula Wine Country is fortunate enough to experience summer weather in the spring, Falkner Winery is taking advantage of the beautiful weather by beginning its Summer Yard Game Series in April.

Every weekend, guests can work in teams to play various lawn games, such as corn hole and giant-sized Jenga, on the beautiful lawn on the Falkner hillside. A special menu is set out for those who want to soak up the sun, and champions get a special Falkner Winery prize for winning the tournament. In addition, Pinnacle Restaurant puts out a special menu and drinks that are meant to mimic the ideal summer barbecue. This is the perfect way to welcome the warm weather that Southern California spring and summer bring.

For more information about what Falkner Winery has to offer, go to www.falknerwinery.com and check out the Calendar of Events page.