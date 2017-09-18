Falkner Winery welcomes fall with full calendar

TEMECULA – Falkner Winery is full of activity in September with a wine appreciation class, FUNdays-SUNdays and the first Harvest Hoedown.

Falkner Winery offers a wine appreciation class for people of all levels of wine knowledge with the objectives of improving their knowledge in how to best enjoy wine and have fun with it. The next class is Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class is conducted monthly for $45 per person or $70 per person if lunch is desired after the class. Connoisseur members are $40 per person and VIP for $20 per person for the class only. For those individuals who are intimidated by wine and wine-speak, they will find this class entertaining and enlightening. Shane Sevier, a tour director and an assistant winemaker at Falkner Winery, gives the class in an entertaining manner. Individuals interested in attending the next class should register by contacting the winery at (951) 676-8231, ext. 109. Class sizes are limited, so all reservations must be made in advance and remember that gift certificates for these classes are available.

Kick up your heels and come join Falkner Winery celebrate their Food and Wine Club members with the first Harvest Hoedown. The event will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. The cost is $25 when purchased in advance or $30 at the door. Included will be a barbecue dinner with made-to-order ribs, chicken or pulled pork sandwiches with sides and a glass of wine, sangria or beer. Additional wines or sangria by the glass or bottle and beer will be for sale with member discounts. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoy country music and dancing, lawn games, raffles and prizes. Get advanced tickets online at www.falknerwinery.com. The event is exclusively for Food & Wine Club members and their guests. A prize will be awarded for the “Best Country Attire.”

All month long Falkner Winery will have games for FUNday-SUNdays and great barbecue for families. Visit the winery Sundays to enjoy yard games such as ring toss, left-right chardonnay, wine pong, corn hole, washers and Jenga. All these competitive yard games along with a specialty menu are offered each Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. There is no charge to play any of the games, and one series of games will be designed as “Tournament Play” with a prize awarded to the winner. The tournament play will require signup and a 1 p.m. start time; the selection of games will differ from week to week. The tournament winner will receive a wine prize.

In addition to the fun games, the winery offers freshly prepared food items such as delicious lobster rolls with Maine lobster, barbecue baby back ribs and pulled pork sandwiches on the outside menu. Available beverages will include multiple wines, craft beers, sangria and several specialty wine cocktails. No reservations are required.

Falkner Winery has continued to have the same tasting fees for the last three years, but due to increasing costs, they have raised these fees effective Sept. 1. The classic tasting of four wines is now $15, and the enhanced tasting of six wines that comes with a $5 wine rebate certificate and a souvenir glass is now $20. However, wine club memberships have remained the same. VIP members and three guests receive free tastings, and Connoisseur members and a guest also receive free tastings.