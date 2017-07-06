Gamers can win cash, prizes any time at free online social casino

PALA – Gamers can win added play, free food, hotel rooms, spa services and instant cash at any time, even while sitting on the living room sofa, when they sign up and play one of the 62 games on MyPalaCasino.com, the free online social casino at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The app is available on www.palacasino.com, Facebook, iOS and Android.

Players earn points redeemable for prizes but can earn cash from a progressive jackpot when they play and earn free reward bonus wheel spins located at the Pala Privileges centers. Already 10 players have won cash jackpots; the largest was a payout of $1,052. Reward wheel spinners also can win added play, free food and MyPalaCasino.com play chips.

The Resort Wheel Spin has created quite a stir because wheel-spin earners must come into the casino and visit one of Pala’s Privileges Club centers to spin it. To activate the virtual, computerized prize wheel on the large display screen, players swipe their Privileges Club membership card and enter their four-digit PIN in a pin pad. They push a button and win. Players may redeem only one wheel spin in a 24-hour period.

“The Resort Bonus Wheel Spin promotion is really driving play to the MyPalaCasino app, and it is contagious,” Bill Bembenek, Pala’s chief executive, said. “Every time a player stops at the Privileges Center to spin the wheel, all our guests ask ‘how can I do that?’ It is exciting to see.”

Players can earn spins on the Resort Bonus Wheel by playing any of the 62 games offered on the MyPalaCasino.com app, by providing their email address upon signing up on the app or by entering it for the first time into their account information.

Wheel spins earned by providing their email address are valid for 30 days and may be used at any time. Those earned based on play are valid for seven days. All spins available are in the Rewards Store on the app, under the “My Rewards” section.

“MyPalaCasino.com’s games and rewards are providing another high-quality gaming experience for our guests especially those who are not able to visit our resort,” Bembenek said. “The social casino also is reaching Southern Californians who may not have experienced everything that our resort has to offer.”

MyPalaCasino.com went live in November 2016, and in January, it became one of the first social gaming sites in the U.S. to offer virtual sports games: horse racing, dog racing, trotting, Velodrome and Speedway, to the gaming mix.

Since the startup, 37 new slot games have been added. The 62 games consist of 48 slot games, many with bonuses that include mini-games, wilds, scatters and free spins; the five virtual sports games; six table and video poker games, including Blackjack, craps and roulette; Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild and Deuces and Jokers and fast-paced, no-limit Texas Hold’em poker, as well as two types of tournaments. Free play bonus chips can be won daily, and play chip bonuses are awarded every few hours.

All MyPalaCasino.com games are integrated with the casino’s Pala Privileges program, so players earn rewards to further enhance their online gaming experience.

After establishing an account, guests can earn points for rewards that are redeemable for a variety of Pala entertainment services including added play, spa services, food and beverage, hotel rooms and the Resort Bonus Wheel spin. Guests do not need a Pala Privileges card or PIN to play the app online. However, guests need to come into the casino and sign up for a Pala Privileges card and connect their card to the app to redeem rewards. Reward points are applied to the Privileges card for easy redemption. Pala Privileges membership is free at the Privileges centers, and members must be at minimum age 21.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.